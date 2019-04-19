Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl, first photo here

Ranjini Maitra April 19 2019, 11.17 pm April 19 2019, 11.17 pm

Actor Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker have happily stepped into the next phase of happiness! On April 15th, the two became proud parents to a daughter. The couple has named her Eva. "The feeling can’t be described in words. It’s something to be experienced. We feel so blessed," she told Bombay Times, confirming the news. Surveen had announced her pregnancy in January, with a photo of the official 'bumpie', as she called it and has been on the cloud 9 ever since!

On her Instagram handle, she also shared the very first picture of the baby girl; a pair of tiny feet! Isn't it strange how such tiny feet can actually make such strong imprints in our hearts? "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes," the new mommy wrote. After all, she was waiting for this day forever now! "It’s a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Of course, it’s unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed," she had said, in an older interview.

Surveen and Akshay tied the knot in 2015 but it was kept under wraps for a long time before they declared it official in 2018. The actor, who began her career with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kahin Toh Hoga and went on to deliver a number of commendable performances on the big screen including Leena Yadav's Parched, thought that the 'married' tag was going to harm her career.

"But I soon crossed that bridge and realized that a talented actor will shine irrespective of her marital status. It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," she told an entertainment portal.

Congratulations you two and lot of love to the newborn!