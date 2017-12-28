Surveen Chawla married, and it’s been two years!

The Hate Story 2 actor Surveen Chawla, has officially been taken. The bold actress, who started her career in television soap operas, has confirmed through her twitter account that she is married to businessman Akshay Thakker. However, according to a report by Bombay Times, it’s been over two years since the couple has been married.

The actress had shared a picture where she is seen dancing with her husband Akshay Thakker.

However, its been over two years since Surveen has been married to Akshay. They got married on July 28, 2015 in Northern Italy. A source told Bombay Times, “Surveen met Akshay through a common friend in 2013 and soon after, they fell in love. They got married in 2015, with only family and a handful of industry friends in attendance. It was Surveen’s dream to have a white wedding in a chapel located in a picturesque castle and Italy seemed like an apt choice. The couple was waiting for the right time to announce the wedding and had planned to do it in January 2018.”

Nevertheless, we wish Surveen a happy married life. She will soon star in Ekta Kapoor’s web series titled Haq Se alongside Rajeev Khandelwal.

Surveen is known for her work in Hate Story 2, Ugly, Welcome Back, Parched and 24 (Season 2) among others. Before acting in movies, Surveen starred in Kahin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and even hosted Comedy Circus Ke Superstars.