Surveen Chawla set to embrace motherhood, due in April

Actor Surveen Chawla, who sent shockwaves with her secret wedding announcement, has come up with a sweet surprise again. The Kahiin Toh Hoga fame tied the knot with businessman Akshay Thakker in 2015 and now, three years later, the duo is set to embrace parenthood. Surveen gave us the pleasant surprise on Thursday, through a special Instagram post.

Announcing the good news through the photo-sharing app, Surveen put up a picture which sees a photo frame capturing the couple pouting along with a pair of tiny red shoes.

Speaking about the same, the Hate Story actor told Bombay Times, "It’s a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Of course, it’s unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed!”

She went on to add, “Motherly instincts are not born out of nowhere. Motherhood, to me, is a feeling that grows on you, with the growing life inside you. I think just the fact that women are designed to grow a whole being inside them is a far more superior feeling.”

Surveen, who was last seen in Sacred Games, is expected to deliver the baby in April.

"Post April, I will experience what women who have been there, call ‘bliss’ or the ‘best feeling in the world’,” she said.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!