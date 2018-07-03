Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon to star in Nitesh Tiwari's next?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were seen pairing up for Raabta. It made no noise, but the two co-stars gelled really well. In fact, grapevines suggest they have been going around for quite some time now. Is there any truth to it? We know not. But they indeed make for an adorable on-screen couple. And if latest rumours are to be believed, then they are reuniting again.

As per a report by Indian Express, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has signed the two for his next film.

Tiwari's next is in collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. His Dangal was a massive success, not just in India but in the overseas market as well. We can definitely look forward to something interesting this time around as well!

Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 24, 2018

Kriti's performance is already familiar with the director; since she acted in Bareilly Ki Barfi, written by him and directed by his wife Ashwin Iyer Tiwari.