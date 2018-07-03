home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon to star in Nitesh Tiwari's next?

First published: July 03, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were seen pairing up for Raabta. It made no noise, but the two co-stars gelled really well. In fact, grapevines suggest they have been going around for quite some time now. Is there any truth to it? We know not. But they indeed make for an adorable on-screen couple. And if latest rumours are to be believed, then they are reuniting again.

As per a report by Indian Express, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has signed the two for his next film.

Tiwari's next is in collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.  His Dangal was a massive success, not just in India but in the overseas market as well. We can definitely look forward to something interesting this time around as well!

Kriti's performance is already familiar with the director; since she acted in Bareilly Ki Barfi, written by him and directed by his wife Ashwin Iyer Tiwari.

