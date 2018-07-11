Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath now has a bigger difficulty ahead

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is one film which has been in the news for mostly all the wrong reasons. First a tiff between Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment, then KriArj backing out from the film and then thanks to Sara not being able to give her dates for Kedarnath due to her other film, Simmba. The movie surely didn’t have a smooth journey.

However, the shooting of the film has finally come to an end and a few days ago the makers had even organised a wrap up party. But now, the release date of the film will be the biggest difficulty that the makers will face. So, the movie is slated to hit the screens on November 30, 2018, and just a day before releases one of the most awaited films of the year. We are talking about Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

Recently, the release date of 2.0 was announced. It will be hitting the screens on November 29, 2018. Though there will be a gap of one day, Kedarnath and 2.0 will have the same weekend to cash on. And the kind of attention a Rajinikanth film gets, we wonder if Kedarnath will be able to survive during the same time. Plus this time there’s Akshay Kumar too, so not just down South, 2.0 will have a pan India appeal.

So, let’s wait and watch whether it will be Kedarnath vs 2.0 or will the former see a change in its release date.