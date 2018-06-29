Sushant Singh Rajput begins his The Fault In Our Stars journey, shares a romantic picture

Who doesn’t know of the Hollywood flick The Fault In Our Stars? The movie has captured hearts of a million thanks to its emotional story-line. Some months back, an official announcement was made about the star cast of the Hindi remake and it features actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite a newbie named Sanjana Sanghi.

Now, the lead actors have started prepping up for the movie as Sushant shared a romantic picture with his leading lady announcing the start of his new journey.

New Beginnings...❤️ @foxstarhindi @castingchhabra A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT

This movie marks the big Bollywood debut of Sanjana Sanghi and it also marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The music will be composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman.

The Hollywood flick is originally adapted from a novel of the same name. The author of the novel is John Green and the movie starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. The story is about two patients who fall in love with each other, when they’re on the verge of dying.

Speaking of Sushant’s other projects, then his kitty is full with movies like Chanda Mama Door Ke, Drive, Son Chiriya and Kedarnath.