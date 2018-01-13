Sushant Singh Rajput cast in Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Director Nitesh Tiwari made his breakthrough in Bollywood with two films – the 2011 comic caper Chillar Party and the horror comedy Bhoothnath Returns in 2014. But he cemented his position as one of the biggest filmmakers in the country after directing Dangal, starring Aamir Khan in a leading role. It was released on Christmas 2016 and became the highest grosser in Bollywood. It also went on to do record business in China.

Post Dangal, it was reported that Nitesh had signed a film to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s been almost a year since this development and there was no update. But now we know that Nitesh Tiwari is ready with the script of his next film and has managed to bag MS Dhoni starrer Sushant Singh Rajput as the main lead.

The film has several characters in key roles. The hunt is still on to narrow down the actors for these characters. This film is all set to go live in theatres on August 2 this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently working on Abhishek Kapoor’s ambitious film Kedarnath. The film also doubles up as Sara Ali Khan’s debut and is expected to release on Christmas 2018.

Sushant’s first release for this year is Drive, which co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who also directed Dostana. After Kedarnath wraps up, Sushant is expected to start shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film, which is reportedly titled Chambal and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Nitesh Tiwari recently shot a commercial for an edible oil brand which starred superstar Salman Khan. Nitesh was the writer of the 2017 hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It will be a treat for fans to have Nitesh Tiwari back in the director’s chair for his lastest.