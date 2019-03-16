Sushant Singh Rajput clears his Instagram feed, is it a promotional stunt?

In a career span of just 6 years, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has proved his worth and placed himself among the bankable actors. The TV actor-turned Bollywood star shot to fame with Kai Po Che, released in 2013, and there has been no looking back for him since then. The 33-year-old is ruling the internet yet again. But this time, it’s not for any movie. Strangely, the actor recently erased all his posts from Instagram, leaving fans puzzled with his action.

Sushant has time and again kept his fans and followers hooked to his social media profiles with interesting updates. His self-musing is a hit with the fans. However, much to the disappointment of his fans, all his updates have gone. Though his intention behind his action is still unclear, we wonder if it’s a promotional stunt for any of his upcoming projects.

This isn't the first time that he has cleared his social media posts. Earlier, in the month of May 2018, the actor shocked his fans by deleting more than half of both his Instagram and Twitter posts.

Meanwhile, Sushant is currently also in the news for film Dil Bechara, the release date of which was recently confirmed. The film is a remake of the popular film The Fault In Our Stars and was earlier titled Kizie Aur Manny. The film has received a green signal, but not before a controversy though. It was reported that Sushant’s ‘over-friendly behaviour’ didn’t go down well with the film’s female lead Sanjana Sanghi, and this led to a halt to the shooting. However, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra later rebuffed the speculations and took to Instagram to clear the air.

The film is set to release on November 29, 2019.