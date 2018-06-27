Sushant Singh Rajput concerned about Sara Ali Khan’s screen space in Kedarnath?

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. From Abhishek Kapoor and KraiArj Entertainment’s legal battle to the director dragging Sara Ali Khan to court, the film has faced a lot of hurdles. After all the stress, finally the movie is back on track. And looks like the senior Sushant is looking after newbie Sara Ali Khan quite well.

According to a report in Mid-day, Sushant Singh Rajput is quite concerned about Sara Ali Khan’s screen space in Kedarnath. The actor wants that Sara should get an equal screen space in the film. It is said that the actor is feeling responsible towards Sara as he is her first co-star. Reportedly, Sushant has spoken to director Abhishek Kapoor about giving Sara an equal screen space.

However, we wonder what has made Sushant so concerned about Sara. Earlier, when there were issues with the film we never heard anything from Sushant’s side. But, this report about him being concerned for Sara’s screen space in the film makes us wonder if it is to outshine Ranveer Singh. We all know that Ranveer is a bigger star and Sara Ali Khan starring with him in Simmba is much more hyped than the actress’ pairing with Sushant. Maybe this could be Sushant’s way to create some buzz about his and Sara’s jodi. Well, let’s wait and watch to know how much screen space does Sara gets in Kedarnath.

Talking about the release dates of both the movies, while Kedarnath is slated to release on November 30, 2018, Simmba will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.