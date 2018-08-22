Sushant Singh Rajput donates 1 crore to flood-hit Kerela, while biggies lie low

Sushant Singh Rajput ruled hearts with his stint in television for a long time. And then he made a grand entry, bagging all the awards for his act in Bollywood's Kai Po Che. His shot to stardom, however, was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which his act as ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned him all the love and accolades. He had the bitter taste of failure as well when Raabta tanked. However, despite the ups and downs in his professional life, he has been on a steady path of what he wants. As multifaceted a person as he is an actor, Sushant's social media feed is an unusually soothing mix of his bucket list and his musings, as opposed to his contemporaries who believe in working hard and partying harder (barring exceptions). Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that the actor, just being five years old in the industry, has pulled an unparalleled act of compassion, one that even those who have been around for decades have not done. Sushant has donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, in lieu of the recent floods that have plagued the state of Kerela.

Yes, on the behest of a fan who expressed that he did not have the money to donate but wished to, Sushant took it upon himself to make that wish come true. And it was not some hollow wish which he as a star could have conveniently forgotten and no one would have questioned. He not only made the donation but put it up on his social media, tagging the fan in question.

This surely makes us wonder. If an actor so new and so isolated in his own space can make a selfless gesture so big, what about the biggies? Hardly has there been a whiff from the Khans and Akshay Kumar or even others. Surely, Shah Rukh Khan's organisation has made a donation of Rs 21 lakh towards the relief fund, but isn't it a tad less, given that Khan is a superstar who has been in the industry for over two decades. Akshay Kumar, who too has been around long enough to earn the stature of a superstar, has pledged a donation of Rs 75 lakh, with Rs 25 lakh already given and the rest to follow. John Abraham, whose father hails from Kerela, too donated an undisclosed amount. Other stars like the Bachchans, Alia Bhatt and more too came forward to help. But with the trend, can we expect their amount to be larger than the one Sushant gave? We have our doubts.

This does make one wonder, doesn't it? Prince or pauper, all you need is the will and intention to put your best foot forward and the heart to help as much as is possible.

Kerela has suffered one of the biggest floods, with a financial loss that amounts to an approximate amount of nearly Rs 20,000 crores. More than 300 people have died and 60,000 have been rendered homeless. Help is pouring in from all the corners of the country from celebs and normal citizens alike.