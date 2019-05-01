Sushant Singh Rajput has got home not one but three Rottweilers pups and they are insanely cute

Nikita Thakkar May 01 2019, 3.58 pm May 01 2019, 3.58 pm

Sushant Singh Rajput has welcomed a few new members to his family. We are talking about tiny little puppies that the Raabta actor has got home. Through Instagram, Sushant introduced us to his new family members. These are three insanely cute Rottweilers who have made themselves comfortable in the actor's home. We are so surprised to see that Sushant has got home not one but three dogs in one go. Sushant seems to be already fond of these little paws who are roaming around his home with full swag. Sushant captioned this video as "What a beautiful morning with these. Welcome to the family boys." That is so sweet. Watch the video below:

Well, dogs are said to be a man's best friend and Sushant has got three of them. While it is fun to have pets around, Sushant beware, they come in with great responsibility. We hope you have great fun with your furry friends, Sushant.

Talking about films, Sushant’s last film Sonchiriya tanked miserably at the box office. He was in the lead with Bhumi Pednekar and both of them essayed the role of dacoits. Even though critics liked the film, masses were not quite happy. Now, Sushant’s next movie is Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari will release on August 30, 2019 and both of them will be seen in dual roles. Apart from this, Sushant also has Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. It is the remake of Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars. The stars completed the shoot long back, however, the film is unable to make it to the theatres for unknown reasons.