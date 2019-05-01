  3. Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput has got home not one but three Rottweilers pups and they are insanely cute

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput has got home not one but three Rottweilers pups and they are insanely cute

Sushant Singh Rajput now has furry friends to give him company.

back
ChhichhoreDil BecharaRottweilersSushant Singh Rajput
nextKaran Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memorabilia destroyed

within