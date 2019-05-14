Sushant Singh Rajput heads to Bihar to fulfil late mother's wishes, watch video

Nikita Thakkar May 14 2019, 8.10 pm May 14 2019, 8.10 pm

Going bald for a film is one thing but shaving off your hair to fulfil your mom's wish is greatness! Sushant Singh Rajput is one of those who can go to any extent to fulfil his mom's wish. He lost his mother at the age 16 but he made sure to fulfil her last wish. It appears that his mother and grandmother had taken a mannat for his successful life. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, we can hear Sushant talking about this. He has taken a trip to Bihar and shaved off a strand of his hair because that's what his mother wanted.

Check out his video here:

As per reports, Sushant first visited his paternal home in Maldiha and spent two days with his relatives. Then, he visited his maternal ancestral home in Bornai, in the Khagaria district. He visited a temple located near the banks of a river and carried out the rituals of a mundan. He, however, did not go completely bald and just gave a strand of his hair. Going by the pictures and videos, one can say that Sushant thoroughly enjoyed his trip to Bihar.

He even played some cricket.

Sushant has just completed the shooting of his upcoming film Chhichhore. He will be sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in this one directed by Nitesh Tiwari.