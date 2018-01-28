Sushant Singh Rajput: I am single

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput turned 32 recently. The Kai Po Che actor got candid in an interview with Hindustan Times about the road ahead. Sushant is currently prepping for Abhishek Chaubey’s untitled film, set in Chambal. Updating about his schedule, the actor said, “Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film is on full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective."

Lately, there have been conflicting reports regarding the movies that Sushant is a part of. Clearing the air regarding his projects, Sushant said, “At this point of time, films that I’m allowed to discuss are Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, which is releasing on Holi, Kedarnath, Abhishek Chaubey’s next that presently I’m shooting for, Karan Johar-produced remake of Fault In Our Stars and Sanjay Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke.” So, NASA ‘training’ will not go in vain and India’s first space film is actually underway.

Rajput has been known for picking up unusual roles but Drive seems to be a masala film. So when asked if he is following the suits of his contemporaries to go for risk-free commercial films? The actor diplomatically answered saying, “I really don’t have an understanding of what commercial or masala films are and I hardly think from someone else’s perspective of what films I should select. I want to have new and hence great experiences, so these films that I’m doing are not deliberate attempts to pick unexpected projects but most logical decisions from my point of view.”

Coming back to his film Kedarnath opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan, the actor is really fond of his director who gave him his first break in the industry. “I have a real special relationship with him. I’ve fond memories of Kai Po Che and I will always be extremely grateful to him for my first film and Kedarnath. It is a great story and we are giving our best to do absolute justice to this very special film,” the actor said.

However, about his personal life, there have been reports that Sushant is dating Kriti Sanon. However, the actor cleared the air, “I’m never taciturn about my relationship. I’m single.”