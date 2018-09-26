image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Sushant Singh Rajput kills two birds with one stone with this sketch

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput kills two birds with one stone with this sketch

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 26 2018, 10.27 am
back
BollywoodChandamama Door KeEntertainmentKedarnathKizie Aur MannySushant Singh Rajput
nextSaif Ali Khan has a brutal solution to India’s corruption
ALSO READ

Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault

Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan ace Tamil, Telugu dialogues