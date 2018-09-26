Sushant Singh Rajput kills two birds with one stone with this sketch

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is known to take up challenging roles in his films. For his next, titled Kizie Aur Manny, the actor will step into the shoes of a sketch artist. In an attempt to get into the skin of his character, of late, he has been indulging in various forms of sketching and has also been exhibiting some of them on social media. He recently put up another post on Instagram, showing off a sketch he created of Lord Shiva.

In the short video clip, SSR can be seen sketching Lord Shiva with much fervor. “Go to Kailash and meditate,” the actor wrote along with the post. His caption also includes a few Shiv mantra lines written in Sanskrit. There’s also a Lord Shiva tune being played in the background.However, this could also be a way to promote his another upcoming film Kedarnath which will see him with Sara Ali Khan. Promoting two films with one sketch, that’s what we call being smart!

On the other hand, the actor is also all set to essay the role of an astronaut in his next titled Chandamama Door Ke. From what seems to be a unique way to promote his film, the actor bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, and is also the owner of an advance telescope called the Meade 14″ LX600. He has also been treating fans with pictures and videos of him operating his telescope.