Sushant Singh Rajput scores big in digital debut, to play 12 characters

There is no doubt that Sushant Singh Rajput nailed it as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. But that’s just one character! Sushant Singh Rajput is now ready to have some more biopic fun. His fans are in for a treat as the actor is all set to portray not one, not two, but 12 real-life characters on-screen. But here’s the catch. Sushant isn't going to transform into 12 different characters for a film, instead, he's ready to leap into the world of digital content.

The actor will step into the shoes of characters like political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore, former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam and others leaders for this digital series. Each episode will narrate the life story of some prominent character. The first season shall have 12 episodes. The untitled project will celebrate the Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years - from 540 BC to 2015 AD.

It will be produced by Innsaei, a venture recently launched by Sushant along with his business partner Varun Mathur. Talking about the web series, Varun said, “We are excited to bring to the audience a new series presenting the most magnificent stories of India. These 12 geniuses have made a paramount contribution in forming the India that we live in today. Sushant has always been extremely passionate about learning new things and following the philosophies of these people, hence, he decided to bring them to life on-screen.”

The web series will be launched next year. Well, we are already excited to see Sushant in 12 different avatars.