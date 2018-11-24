Sushant Singh Rajput shares MS Dhoni's milestone moment in an astonishing frame!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni biopic was one film that really made the actor stand out. The film went on to become a blockbuster and remains as one of the biggest hits of his career till date. On Saturday, the actor shared a short clip from the film on Instagram. The video brings Dhoni’s real and reel life best moment in one frame and we must admit, the similarities are jaw-dropping!

The particular scene is from the iconic moment of 2011 World Cup final. The moment in question is the one where Dhoni’s milestone shot made India grab the World Cup after 28 years. One won’t deny that Sushant has framed both the moments so strikingly and we can’t help but keep watching it on repeat mode. For a fact, when the two videos are played side by side, it’s only SSR and Dhoni's faces shots that differentiate between the two videos.

"Thalaiva and me. Good morning,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Sushant will be next seen in Kedarnath, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film will also feature debutante Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant and is slated to hit the screens on December 6.