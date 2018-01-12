Sushant Singh Rajput turns down fairness endorsement deal

Celebrities endorsing fairness products has been a raging debate for years now. The industry is torn between the matter of personal choice and whether it’s right to propagate supremacy based on skin colour. Many celebrities have stayed away from endorsing fairness creams and the latest to join the list is Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has turned down Rs 15 crore offer to be the face of a fairness product. The proposed endorsement reportedly required Sushant to feature in six advertisements over three years

According to Mid-Day, a source said, “Sushant doesn't believe in endorsing such products. So despite it being a lucrative offer, he immediately turned it down. He feels that he needs to be responsible about the kind of products he lends his face to, as several people look up to him."

When asked about the offer, Sushant told the daily, "As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another."

The debate over the 'unfairness' of fairness creams was brought to the forefront after Abhay Deol, last year, shared photos of from various fairness cream adverts endorsed by Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and said, "Even if the writing on the tube reads 'Intensive fairness moisturiser', it just means it is 'fair' to all who use it." His post was in response "to a comment made by a politician on TV.” Abhay was referring to former BJP parliamentarian Tarun Vijay's comment that how India is not racist because we share the land with 'dark South Indians'.

Later, Priyanka Chopra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also joined the anti-fairness products campaign. Others who refused to endorse fairness creams in the past include Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has a busy schedule for this year with Drive and Chanda Mama Door Ke in the pipeline. He will also play the lead in Kedarnath in which Sara Ali Khan's make her Bollywood debut.