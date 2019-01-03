Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive gets a new release date, but what will be its fate?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen for the first time together on the big screen in Karan Johar’s next production venture Drive. The movie has been in the pipeline for quite some time. Earlier, it was slated to release in 2017, then was pushed to September 2018 and now, finally, the makers have announced a new release date of June 28, 2019. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial is a remake of Hollywood's 2011 Ryan Gosling starrer, Drive which also starred Carey Mulligan, but Karan’s track record with Hollywood remakes are not very good.

There’s no doubt that Dharma Productions is one of the biggest and the most successful production houses in the industry, but they too have their share of flops, prominently the films that were the remake of Hollywood movies. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer We Are Family was the official remake of 1998 release, Stepmom. Though the movie received positive reviews, it was rejected by the audiences and didn’t do well at the box office. The Siddharth P Malhotra directorial collected only Rs 21. 77 crore at the box office.

It’s not just We Are Family, but there’s one more film from Dharma that was a remake of a Hollywood film and didn’t do well at the BO. We are talking about Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Brothers which was a remake of 2011 release Warrior. The Hollywood film too wasn’t a big hit at the box office but had received critical acclaim. Brothers got mixed reviews and collected Rs 70.65 crore at the box office.

And now, with Drive, it is a third Hollywood remake for Dharma Productions. The makers have announced the new release date hinting at a slick production but Drive couldn't be further away from a Hollywood blockbuster. Here's hoping Dharma gets third time lucky with a Hollywood remake.