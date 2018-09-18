Sushant Singh Rajput's late night date with Mars, Jupiter and Saturn!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is to essay the role of an astronaut in his next titled Chandamama Door Ke. From what seems to be a unique way to promote his film, the actor bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, and is also the owner of an advance telescope called the Meade 14″ LX600. The tech-savvy had earlier treated us with a glimpse of the high-end machine in one of his Instagram posts. Looks like the actor can’t get enough of his ‘time-machine’, as he once again put up a short video, of him operating the same.

Unable to ‘control his excitement with his time machine/telescope’, the actor shared how his room now gives a view of the various planets and moons and his eyes are cramped of stars! “#starrystarrynight”, he wrote, along with the caption.

The video starts with Sushant operating his telescope who later goes on to explain about the placement of Mars, Jupiter, Moon and Saturn on the orbit, as per what he learned from his giant optical gadget. Not to miss the immense exhilaration he is filled with, while doing the same.

The actor will soon be seen in Kedarnath, which is scheduled to release on November 30.