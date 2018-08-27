Sushant Singh Rajput's next with Shraddha Kapoor gets a title!

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Stree, will be soon begin on her next film with Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari. The film, which has Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead, will reportedly have a fresh take on dreams, success and failure. While you have been waiting for the makers to reveal its title all this while, your wait has finally come to an end! The film has been titled Chichore, is what we hear.

The recent reports claim that the film will see Prateik Babbar essaying the role of an antagonist and will mark the his collaboration with the Raabta star for the first time. The film will feature Sushant as an engineering student. The ace actor revealed that Nitesh has taken a cue or two from his real life experiences while scripting the film.

The much-anticipated film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Sushant recently wrapped up with the shoot of Abhishek Chaubey’s Son Chiriya and is currently shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, the remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Shraddha, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting Batti Gul Meter Chalu and also has her South debut Saaho in her kitty.