image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
Sushant Singh Rajput's next with Shraddha Kapoor gets a title!

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's next with Shraddha Kapoor gets a title!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 27 2018, 5.20 pm
back
Abhishek Chaubeybatti gul meter chaluBollywoodChichoreDangalEntertainmentPrateik BabbarsaahoShraddha Kapoorson chiriyaSushant Singh RajputThe Fault In Our Stars
nextAfter action and patriotism, John Abraham all set for a welcome back to comedy
ALSO READ

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?