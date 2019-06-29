Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 11.10 am June 29 2019, 11.10 am

It's time for monsoon in Mumbai. While many of the Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the rainy season in their very own city, there are a few who have zoomed off to a distant location to skip this season. One such celebrity is Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who loves to travel to the fullest is enjoying the breathtaking view at a hilly terrain. Sushant gave a glimpse of his adventure through his post on social media.

The actor is on a trip to the North East since June 21. He has been putting up pictures where he is seen enjoying the wonders of nature. In his latest post on Instagram, Sushant wrote philosophical message coupled with how he is on a binge spree. He mentioned that he has been eating a lot and then shedding the extra calories by playing badminton. His philosophical message read, “Facts don't change, Situations seldom do, A thought, however, could be changed, Even, right now...”

Usually, the actor is busy putting up pictures of space on the photo-sharing platform. The self-confessed 'alien hunter' peeks through his telescope which is placed at his balcony in his Mumbai home. From breathtaking videos of planets to the white bright moon he sees it and captures it all on camera, he shares everything on Instagram.