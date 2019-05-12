Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl pay a visit to the Golden Temple, watch video

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 5.23 pm May 12 2019, 5.23 pm

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been away from the silver screen for a while, but that hasn’t kept her away from the limelight. Be it for her motivational work out videos, her endearing moments with her two daughters or her relationship with Rohman Shawl, the actor is frequently in the news for something or the other. The stunning lady was recently invited for a special talk show by FICCI Flo Amritsar and during her stay in the city, the actor couldn’t miss a visit to the prestigious Golden Temple.

Sushmita was accompanied by Rohman in her visit to what is termed as Sikhism’s holiest site in Punjab. In a video posted by her, we can see her capturing the scenic beauty in her phone and offering her prayers. She is also seen obliging a few fans by clicking pictures with them. The clip sees her donning a cream coloured kurta with a maroon dupatta wrapped around her body. “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh,” she wrote alongside her post.

Here’s Sushmita’s Instagram post:

While delivering her speech at the talk show, the actor spoke about how she came up with the decision to adopt her first daughter Renne. “The decision to adopt Renne was not instant. As a Miss Universe pageant winner, I had travelled extensively across the globe, visiting orphanages as part of the pageants goodwill ambassador. Every time I used to pose with orphans and leave, some kid would hold my hand and say, “I wanna leave with you as well”. It used to break my heart and I knew that I was doing this wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile, the rumour mills have that Sushmita and Rohman are already engaged and the two are set to tie the knot by the end of 2019.