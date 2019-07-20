Rushabh Dhruv July 20 2019, 12.02 am July 20 2019, 12.02 am

One of the most gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen, has been quite vocal about her relationship with a much-younger model Rohman Shawl. From working out together, flashing positivity in all their social media posts to even enjoying a romantic vacation together, Rohman and Sushmita have been inseparable. As they say, age does not matter when in love, and the couple's chemistry speaks volumes about their bond. Having said that, Sushmita along with her lover and two kids (Renee and Alisah) are in Armenian for a mini-vacay and Sen just shared a video straight from the same.

In the sneak-peek from her holiday, Sushmita and family looks happy and how. From having a gala time near a fountain, shopping to exploring the lanes of the city, Sushmita, Rohman and the two girls are seen enjoying quite a sunny time in Armenian. Must say, Sush and Rohman are going strong for almost a year now and both are a treat to sore eyes.

Have a look at the video shared by Sushmita sen on her Instagram below:

Earlier in an interview, Sushmita had clarified that it was not at a fashion show where she met Rohman, contrary to many reports. "No, actually we didn't. It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was," she said.