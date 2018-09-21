Sushmita Sen and Renee's kick-boxing session is mummy-daughter goals

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen surely knows how to keep fans hooked to her Instagram account. Out of all her posts, perhaps the ones most loved by fans are of the actress with her daughter Renee and Alisah. The actor, who single handedly takes care of her daughters, makes sure that they lead a healthy life and has been keeping a close watch over their fitness. The mother-daughter trio make every second of their workout fun and happy. The 42-year-old shared another work-out video with Renee recently, which is sure to give you fitness goals.

The video shows the Main Hoon Na actor giving some real kick-boxing lessons to Renee, while little Alisah sits in one corner and watches the two working hard.

From working out on Despacito and making workouts look exciting and happy to mastering aerial yoga, the Sen girls have truly inspired us to hit the gym, and have taken their workout sessions to a different level altogether. The trio, who is seen trying out a new regime in every workout video, is definitely a treat to watch!

Coming to the films, Sushmita was last seen in No Problem, released in the year 2010 and has been away from the celluloid for a while. We wish to see her on the big screen soon!