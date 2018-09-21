image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Sushmita Sen and Renee's kick-boxing session is mummy-daughter goals

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen and Renee's kick-boxing session is mummy-daughter goals

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 21 2018, 6.13 pm
back
AlisahBollywoodEntertainmentFitnessFormer Miss UniverselifestyleReneeSushmita Sen
nextMission Mars movie review: Imran Khan's directorial debut is neatly done
ALSO READ

Sushmita Sen to Renee on her 19th: Enjoy every moment of your teenage life

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah rings in her 9th in style

WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s video message on daughter Renee’s Class 12 results is beautiful