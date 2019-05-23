Sushmita Sen celebrates 25 years of winning Miss Universe with family, boyfriend and a special cake

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 11.44 pm May 23 2019, 11.44 pm

It was 25 years ago when the very beautiful Sushmita Sen was crowned India’s first Miss Universe. Memories of that overwhelming moment are still afresh in our hearts. For Sushmita, it also opened the gates to Bollywood, and the rest, as they say, is history. On Thursday, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the low-knit celebrations, which she had with her daughters Renee and Alisah, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her mother.

In a couple of pictures shared by Sush, we could see the actor wearing a pretty tiara and beaming with happiness as she posed in front of her customised cake that had a crown and pictures from her special day. Another picture had all her near and dear ones, including beau Rohman Shawl. In her caption, Sushmita reminisced her journey of being the Miss Universe and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the well-wishers.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post here:

A part of Sushmita’s heartwarming note read, “What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity - Indian. The love, respect, and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning. As we celebrate 25 years of making history, of India, winning Miss Universe for the very first time. I want to remember and thank people."

The former beauty queen also had a special mention for her fellow contestants, fans, family, and friends. She ended the post writing, "Thank you God, family, friends, my children and all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing and be more of my authentic self. Your wishes came pouring in and have me overwhelmed. May the universe always conspire in your favor."

Earlier in the week, Rohman Shawl had the sweetest way to congratulate his ladylove. He shared a throwback picture of Sushmita, wearing the crown, and wrote, “25 years of owning the universe.”

Have a look at Rohman Shawl’s dedication for Sushmita Sen here:

Reportedly, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year.