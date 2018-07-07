Sushmita Sen emulates DDLJ’s iconic Palat moment and owns it like a BAWSE!

Sushmita Sen is a dream! The lady is the ultimate personification grace, spice, and everything nice, and we are forever in awe of her. She is currently having a ball in New York City and we get glimpses of her dream vacation from her Instagram account. And guess what enraptured us recently. Sushmita shared a video in which she can be seeing aping the iconic Palat moment from Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ. And boy, she nails the hair flip and how. We are sure Alisah picked up quite a few lessons on gorgeousness with this one.
😄 #palat #palat #palat moment & then she turns...‘except here I am teaching my #godchild Aaliyah @aaliyahsenb8 how to execute #hairflickonpoint 🙄😅😜well there is #romance in this too...gotta feel it!!😁💋❤️ #sharing #memories #holidaydiary2018 #newyork I love you guys!!!😁❤️
Well, even though it was just a hair-flick lesson, but we did feel the romance in the air. How can you not fall when you have the goddess of beauty mirrors the iconic love story moment! And of course, we think even Shah Rukh and Kajol would agree, who made hearts beat a little faster in the original scene.Sushmita also went to St. Monica Church and posted a video of her walking down the aisle. It was a magical moment.
“When my #prayers meet thy #smile ...I shall walk down the #aisle “😊❤️💃🏻 #sharing the #peace & deep sense of #gratitude I felt just being there...I hope it reaches all of you & brings you an honest knowing...”best is yet to come” 👍👏😍❤️🙏 keep the #faith ❤️ prayed for everyone!!! #blessings from St. Monica Church #newyork #duggadugga ❤️🙏😊