Sushmita Sen emulates DDLJ’s iconic Palat moment and owns it like a BAWSE!

Sushmita Sen is a dream! The lady is the ultimate personification grace, spice, and everything nice, and we are forever in awe of her. She is currently having a ball in New York City and we get glimpses of her dream vacation from her Instagram account. And guess what enraptured us recently. Sushmita shared a video in which she can be seeing aping the iconic Palat moment from Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ. And boy, she nails the hair flip and how. We are sure Alisah picked up quite a few lessons on gorgeousness with this one.

Well, even though it was just a hair-flick lesson, but we did feel the romance in the air. How can you not fall when you have the goddess of beauty mirrors the iconic love story moment! And of course, we think even Shah Rukh and Kajol would agree, who made hearts beat a little faster in the original scene.

Sushmita also went to St. Monica Church and posted a video of her walking down the aisle. It was a magical moment.