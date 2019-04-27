Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Shawl; are they engaged?

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 1.07 pm April 27 2019, 1.07 pm

One of the most gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen has been quite vocal about her relationship with a much-younger model Rohman Shawl and their oh-so-adorable PDA is all feels. From working out together to heading for a romantic vacation amid some stunning locales, both Rohman and Sushmita have only been inseparable. Now, if we go by the latest picture posted by the former Miss Universe on her Instagram, looks like the lovebirds have taken their relationship a step ahead.

The image had both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl posing for a beautiful selfie amid their vacay. However, apart from Sushmita's ever-glowing face, it was her ring that caught our fancy. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor was sporting a plush blue sapphire ring on her right-hand finger. And it didn’t look like she was trying to hide it because she was happily flaunting it. So, has Rohman popped the question to his ladylove? If that is the case, we are extremely happy for this madly-in-love couple!

In her caption, the actor wrote a long post expressing her love for beau Rohman Shawl. Have a look.

Oh, and just random observation but Sushmita Sen’s ring reminded us of singer Katy Perry’s flower-shaped engagement ring, which was gifted by Orlando Bloom. Now, that’s one beautiful inspiration, Rohman!

Don’t believe us? Have a look at Katy Perry's ring:

View this post on Instagram full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

Meanwhile, the couple is presently holidaying in the USA and the actor gave us a few glimpses from her romantic getaway. Aren't they adorable?

We just can’t stop drooling over Sushmita and Rohman!

Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah, too, are fond of Rohman and the actor is happy that her daughters approve of her choice. Speculations have it that the duo is all set to tie the knot by the end of 2019. We wait!