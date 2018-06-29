Sushmita Sen gives a street-style pose and dem legs man, dem legs!

Sushmita Sen is the BOMB, and we can unapologetically say so. She justifies this adjective for she defies every stereotype in beauty and life. And that's why, we are forever in awe of the former Miss Universe who lights up our Instagram feeds with her sunshine-esque pictures. This time too she has posted two pictures of her flaunting her hot legs and we be like, "dem legs man, dem legs."

Take a look and you'd agree.

Those gladiators up those fine, toned and never-ending legs, with the classic white and denim combo; only Sushmita can pull off the nuances of hotness with such finesse, at a street-side. New York streets just got hotter with Sush gracing them. *wink wink*

Dayum! Never stop being the fire you are, Sushmita. You are hope personified in its fiercest form. We look up to you.