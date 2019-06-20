Sushmita Sen grooves with boyfriend Rohman Shawl at brother Rajeev Sen's sangeet, video here

Soheib Ahsan June 20 2019, 10.33 am June 20 2019, 10.33 am

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa may have gotten married a while ago but fans are still getting new pictures and videos from the event. Sushmita Sen has recently posted a few clips from the sangeet session of the wedding. In the first clip, Sushmita Sen can be seen dancing on stage with fashion designer Rohman Shawl who she is currently dating. The second clip displays different people performing on stage and in the final one everyone is crowded together dancing. In the caption, Sushmita Sen mentions that the wedding was very private with only immediate family members and some close friends.

The videos appear to be super fun but let's just say, Rohman is that pappu who can't dance. However, in his defence, Rohman is dancing alongside Sushmita who is too good with her thumkas. Full points for his confidence! *wink*

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 16 in Goa in a traditional Bengali wedding. At the wedding ceremony, Rajeev Sen was seen wearing a white sherwani and Charu Asopa was wearing a red lehenga. Sushmita Sen was seen at the ceremony wearing a yellow kurti. She was there with her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa earlier had a court marriage on June 7. They began dating in January this year. Rajeev Sen is an Indian model who wants to follow in his sister’s footsteps. He was last seen on the cover of the Perfect Woman magazine’s wedding issue with his wife Charu Asopa. Charu Asopa is a television actress who has appeared in numerous television shows since 2009. She also appeared in two films, Impatient Vivek in 2011 and Call for fun in 2017.