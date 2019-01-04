Sushmita Sen has the most adorable birthday wish for her 'jaan'

These two are a true couple goal together, we tell you. Sushmita Sen has finally found the love of her life, reinforcing our belief that it is never too late to fall in love. You must have stumbled upon her overwhelming social media posts, haven't you? She and beau Rohman Shawl not only look made for each other but he has got along perfectly well with Sush's daughters Alisah and Renee as well! On her man's birthday, the former beauty queen had the best of words and best of photos, both!

"May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!!," Sushmita wrote as she shared a beautiful photo of the two hugging and practicing an act of body balancing together. In another video, she majestically performs her yoga while Rohman provides support to her body. "Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you," she writes. How pretty!

View this post on Instagram Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!!❤️😍💃🏻😁🎉May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!!😉😄💋’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!!💃🏻🎵❤️🥰 I love you!!! To your health & happiness 😇❤️#duggadugga @rohmanshawl 💋♾❤️😍 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 3, 2019 at 5:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you #birthdayboy ❤️😍🎵💃🏻 ‘WE’ for Victory!!!😉♾😄❤️keep smiling always!!! I love you @rohmanshawl ❤️💋#duggadugga #happybirthday mmuuuaaah 😁💃🏻🎵 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 3, 2019 at 5:37pm PST

On her Instagram story, she also gave a glimpse of the birthday cake. Both Renee and Alisah were an instrumental part of the celebration. We saw Renee and Rohman engrossed in silent prayer as well! Does look like a happy birthday, indeed. :)