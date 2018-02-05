Sushmita Sen: I would like to do a performance where I can take a bow

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen might be missing from action but the former Miss Universe is not ready to call it quits yet. Sen, who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak (Speechless), revealed that she has many aspirations like a 12-year-old, including a performance where she can “take a bow”. She also feels grateful towards her fans who keep supporting her.

“I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love,” Sen told PTI.

Talking at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, Sen expressed her admiration for her fans and longs to do a film for them. “I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn’t matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it’s a huge hit. I’m taking my time but I’ll do it,” she said.

The Aankhen actress said that she feels grateful on still being asked about her next film as in Bollywood there’s a norm that actresses don’t act after reaching a ‘certain age’.

“(They say) that we have seen enough of them, they are past their screen age, etc. I’m one of those blessed people who are asked even today - when are you going to feature in a film?” she said.

Sen was walking for designer couple Muzaffar Ali and his wife Meera Ali’s collection ‘Samanzar – A Garden of Flowers’, on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week 2018.​