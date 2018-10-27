Sushmita Sen introduces the ‘love of her life’

Sushmita Sen is one woman we simply adore, for the way she has conducted her life with utmost dignity. She is away from the big screen, but that doesn’t make her any less desirable. We follow her diligently on social media, where she keeps on sharing fitness and dance videos with her two daughters, and good vacation pictures.

And as we came across some recent pictures of her holidaying in Agra, we couldn’t help but notice the presence of a special someone in them. Even more noteworthy is the caption which says “the love of my life.”

Sushmita was clicked with him at the Mumbai airport too, but, with this particular picture and the caption to be honest, it makes it easy for us to connect the dots. Sushmita truly seems to be in with model Rohman Shawl. She even shared a video infront of the Taj Mahal which says “romance returns.”

View this post on Instagram #romance returns!!!😉😄💋❤️ #tajmahal 🎵mmuuuuaaaah!!!!💃🏻 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Oct 25, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

Speaking of her beau Rohman, the 27-year-old model has walked the ramp for various well-known designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra. Reports state that he met Sushmita during one of the fashion shows two months back, and ever since, they have been going strong.

Sushmita had been dating restaurateur Ritik Bhasin but they called it quits last year, and now, with the new arm-candy in her life, she seems to be even happier.