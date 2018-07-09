home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sushmita Sen is a delicate swaying beauty as she does her morning stretch by the sea - watch video

First published: July 09, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Sushmita Sen is an effortless beauty. But what makes her more beautiful is the happiness and optimism that she preaches. The former Miss Universe leads a life full of positivity and is always bringing some along. Her mantra is simple. Every moment has a blessing in it, all you have to do is to unfold it.

Sushmita is presently holidaying in Miami, along with her children. This is the best time to breathe in some fresh air by the sea and give your body the rejuvenation that it needs. This morning stretch video of hers is simply a goal!

#freespirit 💃🏻 #ocean #skies & my kinda #ballerina #stretch 🎵❤️ “the sky is all I see...it’s never ending” #truethat 😊🎵💃🏻 #romancinglife #beingalive filled with #love & #gratitude ... #IAM 💋 love u guys!!! #SMILE #holidaydiary2018 #miami 😘💃🏻😁

When in Miami, you got to befriend the ink blue water. What's a holiday if you don't spend some good leisure time inside the pool? Both Sush and her children did plenty of that.

#freespirit 💃🏻 #ocean #skies & my kinda #ballerina #stretch 🎵❤️ “the sky is all I see...it’s never ending” #truethat 😊🎵💃🏻 #romancinglife #beingalive filled with #love & #gratitude ... #IAM 💋 love u guys!!! #SMILE #holidaydiary2018 #miami 😘💃🏻😁

And of course, some street hopping too!

Guess who forgot their sunglasses at home!!!😉😅❤️#sunny #miami & the #tourist us!!!😄😍 fun day at #lincolnroad with my gang!!! #sharing #holidaydiary2018 cheers!!!!💃🏻😁

And hey, she also found a cafe with a name that hilariously resembles her own name!

#fyi “SUS IS MBA” 😅😅😅 Finally!!!😜😅 #sushisamba #miami 😄💋❤️I love you guys! #holidaydiary2018 #mmuuaah 💃🏻

Once done with the day's trip, she would stand quietly and enjoy a sunset. The day couldn't have a better ending.

“To witness a #sunset is to know the #promise of a #sunrise “ ❤️ its a great #reminder that the #wheels are constantly turning defined by its #time & not by yearning!! #embracing the transient nature of #life is to know #peace 👍💋😊❤️ “taking a pause doesn’t mean you’re done, it means you’re getting ready”👊😉 #holidaydiary2018 #miami 😘💃🏻

Have fun, all of you! :)

