Sushmita Sen is not getting married, she’s just 'Rohman'cing

Sushmita Sen is one actress who has always spoken up about her relationships without much hesitance and we love her for that. She is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and doesn’t shy away from showing her love for him on the social media. Sushmita celebrated Diwali with her daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen and her boyfriend Rohman too joined the celebrations. The actress posted a picture on Instagram which looked like a perfect family portrait.

This post gave the gossip mills enough fodder to talk about a possible marriage. Speculations kickstarted that Sushmita has found her perfect man and is all set to tie the knot. But well, all her fans who want to see the actress walk down the aisle will have to wait for some more time.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her working out. Even though that is something she does regularly, it’s her caption that caught our attention. She talks of her obsession with a different kind of rings and cleared all rumours of her getting married. She makes perfect use of wordplay to inform everyone that she’s just romancing her boyfriend. What a swag way to shut down speculations about her marriage.

Having said that, the former Miss Universe is giving fans enough reason to believe this is a serious relationship. A few weeks ago, Sushmita visited the Taj Mahal with her boyfriend Rohman. Though she has cleared the air, we are sure her fans would be keen to see the actress in the bridal avatar.