Sushmita Sen mourns the death of her dear friend Chelsi Smith

Former Miss Universe, Chelsi Smith, passed away on Saturday (September 9) after a year-long battle with liver cancer. The news of her death came as a shock to all, including Sushmita Sen. She was the one who crowned Smith after she won Miss Universe title in 1995. Mourning the sudden demise of Chelsi, Sushmita took to her social media account on Sunday to share a picture of the two from the crowning ceremony.

I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend @Chelsi_Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rm63b98Q72 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 9, 2018

The picture shows Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in the year 1994, crowning her successor Smith.

Besides Sushmita, Shanna Moakler, who was the runner up at the 1995 pageant, also expressed her grief on social media in a lengthy heartening note.

Smith, who was the first and the only Texan to win the Miss Universe crown, went to her mother’s home in Pennysalvia in the month of August, where she remained until she passed away on Saturday afternoon. According to Jarrod Klawinsky, a spokesman for Smith, the late star was diagnosed with cancer in spring 2017.

“It just got worse throughout 2017, and this year she became extremely weak,” Klawinsky told the Houston Chronicle.

Smith pursued a career in music in Los Angeles after the Miss Universe competition and was a model-turned-actress and a television show host too.

May her soul rest in peace.