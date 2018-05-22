Sushmita Sen reveals how she reacted on being molested by a 15-year-old

For one progressive step that the world takes, there are two regressive ones that take it back. While women in every field are challenging and even helping men doing the hardcore work, there are corners of the world that are filled with demons who want to destroy a women for just being herself. In our own country, we are subjected to horrifying cases on a daily basis. The recent Kathua Rape Case which jolted India is an example which is not to be forgotten. But while it is horrifying that a minor girl was subjected to such atrocities and ultimate death, what happens when the perpetrator is a minor and the recipient is a grown and respected woman? It is also equally disturbing, right? And it happened with none other Sushmita Sen.

At a recent press conference, Sushmita opened up on how she was molested by a teenager and how she responded to the same.

Talking about the horrific incident, the actress said, “But the difference is that at this age, the last time it happened was six months ago. I was at an awards function, you were there as well. A 15-year-old… 15! And because there were so many men, he thought I wouldn’t figure out who it was. That’s why I tell you, learn something regarding self-defence, it makes you very alert. So I grabbed his hand, and I was so shocked when I pulled him up, that he was a little boy. 15 years old. Typically for a misbehavior like that I could’ve taken lots of other actions. But because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck, as if I was saying hello to him, I took him for a walk in front of the crowd and told him, ‘If I make a hue and cry about this, your life will be over bachcha.' (He said) ‘I didn’t do’, I told him, ‘You did it, acknowledge it.' (He said) 'I’m sorry.' 'Do you know your life would be over.' (He said) 'I promise it will never happen.' 'No, if it does, I’ve seen your face, now get out of here.”

Often, we are so filled with rage, that we forget we have to eradicate the crime, which is more important that eradicating the criminal. Kudos to Sushmita for not only confronting the boy trying to make him understand how wrong it was what he was trying to do. She truly deserves a hats off for it.