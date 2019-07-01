Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 7.15 pm July 01 2019, 7.15 pm

One of the most gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen, has been quite vocal about her relationship with a much-younger model Rohman Shawl. From working out together, flashing positivity in all their social media posts to enjoying a romantic vacation together, Rohman and Sushmita have been inseparable. As they say, age does not matter when in love, and the couple's chemistry speaks volumes about their bond. However, recently there has been news doing rounds that they are no more a couple.

Squashing the rumours like a boss-lady, Sushmita took to her IG and posted a picture of her and Rohman sweating it out in a gym. In the photo, we can see the two lovebirds posing in front of the mirror, as the man is taking the photo. Well, not the picture, but it's the caption of the post which confirms that the two are all soaked in love. Sushmita caption read, "He’s lean...she’s mean. I love you @rohmanshawl. #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!" Yup, she said I LOVE YOU to her guy.

Have a look at the post shared by Sushmita Sen below:

Rohman could not control his excitement and left a sweet reply on Sushmita's post. Check it out below:

Earlier in an interview, Sushmita had clarified that it was not at a fashion show where she met Rohman, contrary to many reports. "No, actually we didn't. It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was," she said.