Sushmita Sen shares a photo of her 'ever growing family' and it has us smiling

It looks like Sushmita Sen is having a beautiful ending to the existing year and is set to welcome the new one with a BANG! No celebration is better than the one with your family and closed ones. And Sushmita, who has found love in model Rohman Shawl, seems to be soaking in ecstasy all the time these days. Her family members are already extremely fond of Rohman, and so are her daughters. The latest picture shared by Sush is just another happy frame that fills our heart!

The Sen family is in Rajasthan right now, probably attending the wedding of SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The photo shared by her has Sushmita posing with parents Subir Sen and Shubhra Sen and brother Rajiv Sen. They're accompanied by Rohman. In the next frame, her daughters Renee and Alisah also join. Don't miss the third picture where the lovebirds are seen exchanging an intense gaze!

Earlier, the former Miss Universe had shared pictures from her 43rd birthday bash. We love the 'ever-growing family' and hope you two take the next step soon! ;)