Sushmita Sen shares nostalgic pic with rumoured-ex Ricky Martin

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had a blast from the past as she came across an old picture of herself with Ricky Martin. A fan page of the actress shared the picture which caught her attention. She instantly shared it with her own followers, thanking the fan club. The picture was taken from their first meeting, back when there were rumours of them dating.

In her post, Sushmita mentioned that she was only 18 then and Ricky was 22-years-old. Sushmita is a single mother with two daughters while Ricky had announced his marriage to Jwan Yosef this year. While Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah were adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively, Ricky and Jwan became parents through surrogacy. Two years ago, Ricky revealed to the world that he was homosexual.

Sushmita had won her Miss Universe title in 1994, in Manila and the picture with Ricky is taken after the event. Rumours were abuzz that Ricky and Sushmita were dating and that Ricky’s song, Maria, was inspired by their brief relationship.

When the news broke about Ricky being homosexual, Sushmita spoke to DNA saying, “All the time I have known him, I've been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that's a choice no one can make for you."

Sushmita in recent years has not done too many films, but she concentrates on philanthropic work. Her notable films include Dastak, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.