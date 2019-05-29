Sushmita Sen talks about a time when she felt her death was near

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 9.08 pm May 29 2019, 9.08 pm

It's 25 years since the very beautiful Sushmita Sen was crowned India’s first Miss Universe. Memories of that overwhelming moment are still fresh in our hearts. For Sushmita, it also opened the gates to Bollywood, and the rest, as they say, is a history. That being said, the latest news from Sushmita's life is her new relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two have been painting the town red with mushy posts, all thanks to their never-ending PDA on social media. Not just this, the hottie is also a doting mum.

In a recent interaction with Indian film critic Rajeev Masand, the actress spoke her heart out. During the same, she revealed how once she felt she was almost going to die and that's what made her join the photo-sharing platform. "I was very very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moonfaced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page," Sushmita said. Further, when the lady was quizzed about her current love life, she was quick to respond, "Being a mum and falling in love, two things I always scream about from the rooftop," she added.

Earlier during one of her interaction, the actor spoke about how she came up with the decision to adopt her first daughter Renne. “The decision to adopt Renne was not instant. As a Miss Universe pageant winner, I had travelled extensively across the globe, visiting orphanages as part of the pageants goodwill ambassador. Every time I used to pose with orphans and leave, some kid would hold my hand and say, “I wanna leave with you as well”. It used to break my heart and I knew that I was doing this wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile, the rumour mills have that Sushmita and Rohman are already engaged and the two are set to tie the knot by the end of 2019.