Sushmita Sen to Renee on her 19th: Enjoy every moment of your teenage life

From winning the Miss Universe crown when she was just a teen to adopting two girls, while being single, at the age of 25, Sushmita Sen has proved to the world that she is a woman of substance. Her life has been beautiful thanks to her daughters and today, little Renee who is no more little celebrates her birthday. Mommy Sushmita took to her Instagram account to wish her daughter with a very heartening message.

As Renee has now stepped into the last phase of her teens, excited mother Sushmita asked her daughter to enjoy every moment of her teenage life and learn anything that would help her grow as a person.

The mother of the two adopted Renee in the year 2000 and ten years later, she adopted Alisah. The actor has been raising them with utmost care and teaching them to be like her and live life to the fullest.

Sushmita, who was last seen in No Problem (2010), has been away from the silver screens for a while now. She, who is very active on social media, frequently keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.