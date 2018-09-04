image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Sushmita Sen to Renee on her 19th: Enjoy every moment of your teenage life

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen to Renee on her 19th: Enjoy every moment of your teenage life

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 04 2018, 10.40 am
back
AlisahBollywoodEntertainmentmiss universeNo ProblemReneeSushmita Sen
nextAnurag Kashyap clicks daughter Aaliyah in these bored room pictures
ALSO READ

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah rings in her 9th in style

WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s video message on daughter Renee’s Class 12 results is beautiful

Gorgeous Sushmita Sen with her cute daughter Alisah at the airport