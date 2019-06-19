Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 1.05 pm June 19 2019, 1.05 pm

It's celebration time! Sushmita Sen’s brother and model Rajeev Sen got married to his longtime girlfriend and TV actor Charu Asopa. The duo got hitched in a low-key court wedding at the beginning of June. Post that, Rajeev and Asoka walked down the aisle via multiple ceremonies in Goa. The couple’s wedding festivities commenced with a Catholic style engagement party, followed by mehendi and sangeet. Later, the duo tied the knot in both Bengali and Rajasthani traditions.

Now, an excited Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a couple of inside pictures from her brother’s dreamy wedding and it is all things adorable! First, the former miss world shared a glimpse from her brother’s Christian engagement rituals that featured both Rajeev and Charu decked up in beautiful attires, as they exchanged rings. Sushmita appeared absolutely happy and excited about her brother’s special day.

Have a look at the videos and pictures shared by Sushmita Sen here:

Another picture shared by Sushmita featured the actor and her daughters, wherein the trio flaunted their beautiful mehendi-filled palms. In one of the photos, we also spotted Sushmita and her baby girls posing with the newlyweds, who couldn’t stop staring at each other. A video posted by Sush had the actor receiving a gift from Charu’s family.

Check out the videos and pictures shared by Sushmita Sen here:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got in touch through a mutual friend and that’s when their love story blossomed. After dating for a period of five months, the couple tied the knot. Congratulations, you two!