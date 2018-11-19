Sushmita Sen turns 43, boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the best wish for his 'jaan'

Look who turned a year older, wiser and prettier! Sushmita Sen, who is wooing us with her unmatched beauty forever, celebrates her 43rd birthday today. She recently made her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl public. Hence, the birthday this year got to be extra special too. And being a perfect partner, Rohman posted a simple yet heartfelt wish for his ladylove.

Sushmita is presently in Dubai to mark her birthday with her mom. We aren't sure if she is accompanied by her beau. If not, the dedicated post is certainly going to lighten up her day.

As their PDA suggests, Rohman has also gotten along extremely well, with both of Sush's daughters. If reports are to be believed, then they plan to take their relationship to the next level sometime next year.

"Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year. Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," a source earlier told DNA.

Best of luck, you two!