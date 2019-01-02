Sushmita Sen turns photographer, shares pics from SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared some inside pics from the wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son Kathikeya to Pooja Prasad. The wedding was held during the last week of December. Sen is close to Pooja Prasad as she called the bride’s side her ‘adopted family’ on her Instagram post. As usual, Sushmita looked lovely. She wore a lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla. Accompanying her was Rohman Shawl (who’s rumoured to be dating her), her parents, her brother Rajeev and her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sush’s Instagram is full of updates from the wedding. One of the posts shows a video of Rohman and Sushmita walking down a staircase. The video also has her mother and Renee walking down the same staircase in a red saree. There are also pictures of her posing with the bride’s parents, along with Baahubali (a Rajamouli directorial) star Prabhas. Sushmita also shared videos from the wedding proceedings, with a video showing Karthikeya showering Pooja with rice grains.

On each of her posts, the former Miss Universe shared a touching quote, celebrating the wedding. Sushmita is not the only celebrity to share the wedding images. Other stars such as Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan also documented the event.