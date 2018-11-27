Sushmita Sen's 43rd birthday party pics with BF Rohman Shawl and family are full of life

From empowering women across the nation to setting major fitness goals, actor Sushmita Sen has time and again proved that she is a woman of substance. As the diva rang in her 43rd a few days ago, she decided to spend her special day with her precious ones. On Tuesday, the actor shared a few glimpses of her intimate birthday party and we must admit, there was no better way to celebrate.

In the birthday pics, Sushmita can be seen in the company of her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl, her daughters Alisah and Renee, her brother Rajeev Sen and mother Subhra Sen and had a gala time. She also penned a beautiful, heartfelt message alongside the post.

“I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap,” read a part of her caption.

Besides the extremely adorable snaps of the actor with her family, what grabs eyeballs is her picture with Rohman. In one of the pictures, Rohman is seen hugging the actor from behind and the latter is all smiles as she poses for the camera. She captioned it as ‘life!!!’ and attached a heart emoji along with it.