Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 10.34 pm July 22 2019, 10.34 pm

Celebrity couples always make us jealous. It is amazing how two incredibly good looking people find each other, fall in love and make the world wonder if there is anything more perfect than them. Same is the case of Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend and model, Rohman Shawl. The couple has been dating for around a year now and they do not shy away from showing their affection for each other publicly. They regularly post adorable pictures appreciating each other and we are here for it! Recently, Roman took to Instagram and brightened our Monday by sharing a super cute picture with his girlfriend appreciating her dimples!

The picture posted by Shawl is a selfie where he is seen kissing Sushmita Sen on the cheeks. Through his post, he took the opportunity to tell Sushmita that he loved her dimples. He also called her a 'munchkin' and wrote that he loved her. We honestly cannot deal with how cute it is and we hope they never stop sharing those beautiful moments with us.

Check it out:

The model is also incredibly close to Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. The actor recently posted a cute series of videos, where Roman was seen diving in a pool of balls with the little girls and Sushmita herself. The video is incredibly sweet and it is nice to see grown-ups n touch with their childish side.

Check out the video below: