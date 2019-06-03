Rushabh Dhruv June 03 2019, 12.55 pm June 03 2019, 12.55 pm

One of the most gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen has been quite vocal about her relationship with a much-younger model Rohman Shawl. From working out together, flashing positivity in all their social media posts to even enjoying a romantic vacation together, Rohman and Sushmita have been inseparable. As they say, age does not matter when in love, the couple's chemistry speaks volumes about their bond. Recently, Sushmita split beans on how she connected with Rohan on social media.

In an interaction with Rajeev Masand, the former Miss Universe revealed how the whole world has got it wrong that she met Rohan at some fashion show. "No, actually we didn't. It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone'," she said.

Reverting to Rohman's DMs, Sushmita wrote, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world," after which she was all set for her US trip. Adding more to the story, Sushmita then said that on her way to the US, Rohman messaged her again and wrote, "I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded."

Elaborating on how they first met, Sushmita said, "And then, I got to know him slowly when I came back and that too was an open offer to come play football with him." But she rather preferred a coffee date. She added, "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."