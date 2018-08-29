Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah rings in her 9th in style

Actress Sushmita Sen loves spending time with her daughters Renee and Alisah. If you have a look at her Instagram feed, it’s full of lovely moments she has shared with her darling daughters. Right from holidaying together to dancing and doing other adventure sports, she makes sure her daughters are living their lives to the fullest.

And this time, it turned to be extra special as her younger daughter Alisah turned nine. So, on her birthday, she shared a heartwarming note especially for her angel and followed it up with a couple of pictures from the birthday bash.

In this picture, we see Alisah holding the number nine and she thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and gifts.

A look at the birthday girl’s cake-cutting ceremony with her friends makes us drive down the memory lane and remember our childhood. Adorable!

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently made a stunning splash at the Lakme Fashion Week on Day 2 and looked gorgeous in a Kanjivaram saree. Workwise, the former Miss Universe is all set to explore the digital space as she will be seen in a Netflix show, details of which are under wraps as of now. “I am very excited about this boom of a space where you can experiment with storytelling. I think I am more made for that, than I am for a conventional setup,”​ she said on the sidelines of the fashion show.

Sushmita was last seen in Nirbaak that released in 2014 which marked her debut in Bengali cinema. Well, there has been no update on a Bollywood comeback for the lady, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.