Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee has real talent!

Actress Sushmita Sen is a doting mother of two girls, Renee and Alisah Sen. The actor, who has proved to the world that she is a woman of substance, has been raising her kids with utmost care while teaching them how to enjoy their life to the fullest. Not many would be aware that Sen’ kids possess some real talent. And proud mom, Sushmita recently exhibited the same on her Instagram. Have a look!

It was on Tuesday when no more little Renee turned 19 and the family seemed to have had a gala time! In the video, Renee is seen singing Maroon 5’s hit number ‘Girls Like You’, alongside an apparent friend of hers, Vaishnavi, who is seen showcasing her beatboxing talent. Truly ‘magical’, isn’t it?

As Renee has now stepped into the last phase of her teens, excited mother Sushmita had penned a heartfelt note on social media, asking her daughter to enjoy every moment of her teenage life and learn anything that would help her grow as a person.

The former Miss World adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in the year 2010. Coming to movies, she was last seen in No Problem (2010) and has been away from the film world for a while.