image
Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
Sushmita Sen’s dhunuchi naach at Durga Puja proves she’s a goddess

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen’s dhunuchi naach at Durga Puja proves she’s a goddess

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 17 2018, 10.59 am
back
BollywooddancedaughtersDurga PujaEntertainmentInstagramrenee senSushmita Sen
nextSalman Khan wants another Karan Johar film and Kuch Kuch is happening to us!
ALSO READ

20 years of KKHH: Yash and Roohi bridge the generation ‘gap’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Karan Johar takes us down memory lane

Bharat: Salman, Katrina and Sunil Grover call it a wrap with a swag selfie