Sushmita Sen’s dhunuchi naach at Durga Puja proves she’s a goddess

Sushmita Sen is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress has been away from the big screen from quite a sometime now, but makes her presence felt through her ramp appearances and Instagram posts. Durga Puja festival is on and Sushmita recently attended a marquee to seek the blessing of Durga Maa.

Sushmita along with her daughter Renee performed dhunuchi naach (a famous style of dance form performed during Durga Puja) there and we must say, the actress is the epitome of grace in the video. Sushmita also posted a picture of her daughters from the Durga Puja and wished her fans Subho Ashtami.

Sushmita was last seen on the big screen in 2010 release No Problem. The actress has been away from the silver screen since then. Talking about doing a movie, the actress at an event had said, “I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love. I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn’t matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it’s a huge hit. I’m taking my time but I’ll do it.”